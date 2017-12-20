Sedgwick County to help pay for Doc’s new home at Eisenhower Airport

Girl in foster home gets a surprise Christmas gift that will tug at your heartstrings

Santina Espinosa, who lives in foster care, was surprised with a new bass at her home in west Wichita on Wednesday. She used to play a bass at school to relieve anxiety; then she had to change schools and did not have as much access to the instrument. CASA of Sedgwick County, along with numerous groups, pitched in to find and purchase a bass for her. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)