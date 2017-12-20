Wichita man dies after rollover in Montana

A 20-year-old Wichita man died after his truck rolled over about 20 miles east of Billings, Montana, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
The single-vehicle wreck happened on I-90 at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday after Trenton Lopez lost control of the truck on ice, KULR8 reported. His trunk rolled into a median and ended up sideways. Lopez was thrown from the vehicle, the station reported.
Troopers said Lopez was in Montana working for a national company, the Billings Gazette reported.
Never miss a local story.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments