89-year-old Kansas man dies in early morning crash Wednesday

An 89-year-old man died after a collision with a semi just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday in Reno County.
It happened at U.S. 50 and Valley Pride Road, about a mile west of South Hutchinson, the Reno County Sheriff’s Office said.
A 61-year-old Missouri man was eastbound on U.S. 50 in his semi, which was hauling milk. He hit a passenger car driven by the 89-year-old Reno County man that was also eastbound, the sheriff’s office said.
Both men were trapped in their vehicles and fire crews had to free them both. The semi’s driver was taken to a local hospital.
The 89-year-old man died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
Neither identities have been released.
