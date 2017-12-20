22-year-old killed in Kansas wreck Tuesday afternoon

A 22-year-old St. Joseph man was killed in a crash just after noon Tuesday outside of Elwood in Doniphan County, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Denzel Chilcoat was westbound on Roseport Road and didn’t stop at the Kansas 238 stop sign. He entered the intersection and was hit by a dump truck driven by a 43-year-old Missouri man, the report says.
Both of their vehicles slid into the southbound lane and were hit by a truck driven by a 55-year-old St. Joseph man.
Chilcoat died at the scene, the report says.
The other two drivers were hospitalized for unknown injuries.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
