File photo Wichita Eagle
22-year-old killed in Kansas wreck Tuesday afternoon

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

December 20, 2017 06:35 AM

A 22-year-old St. Joseph man was killed in a crash just after noon Tuesday outside of Elwood in Doniphan County, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Denzel Chilcoat was westbound on Roseport Road and didn’t stop at the Kansas 238 stop sign. He entered the intersection and was hit by a dump truck driven by a 43-year-old Missouri man, the report says.

Both of their vehicles slid into the southbound lane and were hit by a truck driven by a 55-year-old St. Joseph man.

Chilcoat died at the scene, the report says.

The other two drivers were hospitalized for unknown injuries.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

