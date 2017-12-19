Urban League of Kansas building is at 2418 E. 9th St.
Local

Wichita approves rescue package for Urban League building

By Dion Lefler

dlefler@wichitaeagle.com

December 19, 2017 06:16 PM

Seeking to rescue a 63-year-old African-American community institution, the Wichita City Council agreed Tuesday to buy out a $300,000 mortgage for the Urban League of Kansas headquarters and sell the building back to the organization at more favorable terms.

The buyout is part of a two-pronged effort by the city and Wichita State University to revitalize the Urban League, which was once a community cornerstone but has been beset with financial problems in recent years. The League suspended programming and laid off its entire staff last year, but is seeking to regain its footing as a pillar of career training and housing and economic development.

The city is reselling the building at 2418 E. 9th St. to the League on a 30-year-mortgage. The annual payment will be 75 percent of the group’s surplus cash after expenses.

Wichita State is expected to contract with the League for community outreach activities and to use space at the building for classes.

