Facebook comment about Wichita mosque reported to FBI

Police officers are doing extra patrols at the Islamic Society of Wichita after a Facebook comment suggested using the mosque as a shooting range.
The FBI, which investigates hate crimes, has also been notified, according to the Wichita Police Department.
The person who made the comment was interviewed and the remarks have been deleted from Facebook, according to the police.
Hussam Madi, spokesman for the Islamic Society, said he hopes charges are pressed against the person who made the comment.
“I hope he only meant it as trying to be funny, (but) with the climate we’re living in this country in this moment and the hatred against some minorities and other groups it’s really not a joke. It’s a serious thing to mention something like that,” Madi said. “He might be joking, but there might be others that are not taking it in a joking way. They might even follow through on what they think or feel should happen. Absolutely it shouldn’t be tolerated by any people.”
He compared the comment to students who make threats against schools, particularly since the Islamic Society includes a school.
People at the Islamic Society are feeling frightened after the comment, Madi said.
“How would anyone feel, taking their kids and dropping them to school and knowing there was something like that said?” Madi asked.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
