Update: Toddler in critical condition after near-drowning southeast of Wichita

By Kaitlyn Alanis and Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

December 18, 2017 01:18 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 06:10 PM

A toddler is in critical condition after a near-drowning at a private pond southeast of Wichita on Monday.

The 21-month-old boy was found in a pond on private property in the 2800 block of South Greenwich, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Lin Dehning said in a release.

Paramedics responded just before 1 p.m. and took the boy to an area hospital, where he was listed as being in critical condition.

Air temperature at the time was in the low-50s, but the water temperature is not known. The pond is not visible from the road.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd

