Update: Toddler in critical condition after near-drowning southeast of Wichita

A toddler is in critical condition after a near-drowning at a private pond southeast of Wichita on Monday.
The 21-month-old boy was found in a pond on private property in the 2800 block of South Greenwich, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Lin Dehning said in a release.
Paramedics responded just before 1 p.m. and took the boy to an area hospital, where he was listed as being in critical condition.
Air temperature at the time was in the low-50s, but the water temperature is not known. The pond is not visible from the road.
On scene at a private home where a child was taken to a hospital after an incident at a pond.https://t.co/KGn2ehcCQe pic.twitter.com/TEsAJpMwLj— Jason Tidd (@Jason_Tidd) December 18, 2017
No pond can be seen from the road, but this is what Google maps shows. pic.twitter.com/sfL55WLim2— Jason Tidd (@Jason_Tidd) December 18, 2017
