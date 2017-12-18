Those flashing lights in the rear view mirror may not be bad news

If ever there was a day to get pulled over by the cops, it’s today.
Wichita police officers from the Patrol North bureau will be watching for motorists who commit minor traffic infractions. When they pull violators over, though, they won’t write up a citation.
They’ll issue a warning — and hand out a $50 gift card from Kwik Shop.
“We’ll be looking to take a negative and turn it into a positive,” Officer Charley Davidson said.
Officers from other bureaus across the city will also be participating in the outreach.
The project is a way for police to express their appreciation to the public, Davidson said.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
