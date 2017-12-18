Those flashing lights in the rear view mirror may not be bad news

More Videos 1:21 North-side Christmas light route Pause 1:06 Police are looking for a suspect in early morning shooting 2:49 Building new bridges over Kellogg 1:18 New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 2:10 Wichita police officer surprises speeders with gift cards 1:33 Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:33 Maize South vs. Eisenhower highlights 1:02 Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:34 Austin Reaves discusses his Arkansas State roots 0:50 Wichita may lose half of their transportation aid because the funding was unauthorized Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Wichita police officer surprises speeders with gift cards “This is good stuff seeing people smile,” said Officer Chad Barnett. He handed $50 gift cards to drivers he pulled over for speeding. He planned on giving away seven $50 cards on Monday. (December 18, 2017) “This is good stuff seeing people smile,” said Officer Chad Barnett. He handed $50 gift cards to drivers he pulled over for speeding. He planned on giving away seven $50 cards on Monday. (December 18, 2017) Jaime Green Kansas.com

