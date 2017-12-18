More Videos

North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

Pause
Police are looking for a suspect in early morning shooting 1:06

Police are looking for a suspect in early morning shooting

Building new bridges over Kellogg 2:49

Building new bridges over Kellogg

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

Wichita police officer surprises speeders with gift cards 2:10

Wichita police officer surprises speeders with gift cards

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:33

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old

Maize South vs. Eisenhower highlights 1:33

Maize South vs. Eisenhower highlights

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

Austin Reaves discusses his Arkansas State roots 1:34

Austin Reaves discusses his Arkansas State roots

Wichita may lose half of their transportation aid because the funding was unauthorized 0:50

Wichita may lose half of their transportation aid because the funding was unauthorized

  • Wichita police officer surprises speeders with gift cards

    “This is good stuff seeing people smile,” said Officer Chad Barnett. He handed $50 gift cards to drivers he pulled over for speeding. He planned on giving away seven $50 cards on Monday. (December 18, 2017)

“This is good stuff seeing people smile,” said Officer Chad Barnett. He handed $50 gift cards to drivers he pulled over for speeding. He planned on giving away seven $50 cards on Monday. (December 18, 2017) Jaime Green Kansas.com
“This is good stuff seeing people smile,” said Officer Chad Barnett. He handed $50 gift cards to drivers he pulled over for speeding. He planned on giving away seven $50 cards on Monday. (December 18, 2017) Jaime Green Kansas.com

Local

Those flashing lights in the rear view mirror may not be bad news

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

December 18, 2017 06:00 AM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 11:26 AM

If ever there was a day to get pulled over by the cops, it’s today.

Wichita police officers from the Patrol North bureau will be watching for motorists who commit minor traffic infractions. When they pull violators over, though, they won’t write up a citation.

They’ll issue a warning — and hand out a $50 gift card from Kwik Shop.

“We’ll be looking to take a negative and turn it into a positive,” Officer Charley Davidson said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officers from other bureaus across the city will also be participating in the outreach.

The project is a way for police to express their appreciation to the public, Davidson said.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

Pause
Police are looking for a suspect in early morning shooting 1:06

Police are looking for a suspect in early morning shooting

Building new bridges over Kellogg 2:49

Building new bridges over Kellogg

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

Wichita police officer surprises speeders with gift cards 2:10

Wichita police officer surprises speeders with gift cards

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:33

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old

Maize South vs. Eisenhower highlights 1:33

Maize South vs. Eisenhower highlights

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

Austin Reaves discusses his Arkansas State roots 1:34

Austin Reaves discusses his Arkansas State roots

Wichita may lose half of their transportation aid because the funding was unauthorized 0:50

Wichita may lose half of their transportation aid because the funding was unauthorized

  • Police are looking for a suspect in early morning shooting

    Wichita Police are asking for anyone with details in relation to an early morning shooting to come forward. (Video by Wichita Police Department)

Police are looking for a suspect in early morning shooting

View More Video