Named after a Star Wars character, this baby sloth will join Tanganyika Wildlife Park

Tanganyika Wildlife Park announced that it will have a Star Wars character of its own when it reopens in March.
The Goddard-based wildlife park posted on Facebook that the mystery animal will be part of “Star Wars, Episode TWP: A Zoo Hope.”
First requesting guesses for the mystery animal’s name — and then guesses for what type of animal he is — the wildlife park gave away tickets to two lucky people who guessed correctly.
It was revealed Saturday that the mystery animal is named Chewbacca.
And on Sunday, Tanganyika Wildlife Park released a photo of Chewbacca, a baby sloth.
No other information about Chewbacca was released.
Tanganyika Wildlife Park is closed for the winter, but it will reopen to the public in March 2018.
For more information, visit www.twpark.com.
