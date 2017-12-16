.
19-year-old Kansas man killed in crash late Friday

By Nichole Manna

December 16, 2017 11:34 AM

A 19-year-old was killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer in Anderson County late Friday, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The tractor-trailer was northbound on Highway 169, about 2 miles south of Welda just before 10 p.m. It left the roadway to the east, traveled through the grass and hit a concrete culvert and the milepost 92 sign, the report says.

The driver, a 42-year-old Houston, Texas, man, over-corrected, got back onto the highway and hit an SUV driven by Andrew K. Metcalf, of Independence. Metcalf’s SUV went into the west ditch, the report says.

Metcalf died on the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and his 57-year-old passenger were not injured.

