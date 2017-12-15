Beware: Kellogg to close in early January

More Videos 1:21 North-side Christmas light route Pause 11:30 NASA astronaut reflects on his year in space 0:19 Students, staff send off beloved custodian 0:46 A Wichita fire truck was in a music video, but did the fire department know? 2:05 Deciding to run for Congress was an 'intensely personal decision' 1:29 Who is Bill Snyder? 1:54 Servicemen and women wish their families a happy holidays 1:33 A police officer receives a 'hippopotamus' for Christmas 2:55 Dog rescuer describes her first rescue 1:36 K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Building new bridges over Kellogg If you were traveling on Kellogg or I-235 this weekend only to find it closed at the I-235 interchange here's why. Constructions crews from Dondlinger Construction were busy installing 12 63,000-pound bridge beams over the main Wichita highway. Crews worked through the night Friday, Saturday and Sunday to move the 120-foot sections into place using 7 cranes. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Oct. 8, 2017) If you were traveling on Kellogg or I-235 this weekend only to find it closed at the I-235 interchange here's why. Constructions crews from Dondlinger Construction were busy installing 12 63,000-pound bridge beams over the main Wichita highway. Crews worked through the night Friday, Saturday and Sunday to move the 120-foot sections into place using 7 cranes. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Oct. 8, 2017) brader@wichitaeagle.com

