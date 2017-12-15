Beware: Kellogg to close in early January

Brace yourselves, Wichita: Kellogg is closing.
The Kansas Department of Transportation will shut down all lanes of Kellogg under the I-235 overpass over a four-day period wrapping around the first full weekend of January.
Weather-permitting, Kellogg will be closed from Jan. 5 to 8, KDOT spokesman Tom Hein said in a prepared statement. I-235 will also be shut down over Kellogg for the same period.
The closure is necessary so steel bridge beams can be placed over Kellogg’s traffic lanes, Hein said. The beams will be for the bridge carrying the ramp connecting northbound I-235 to westbound Kellogg.
Never miss a local story.
Detours will be marked during the closure.
It won’t be the first time Kellogg has closed as construction on the new interchange with I-235 continues. It was closed over a four-day period including the first weekend of October, too.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments