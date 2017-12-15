Beware: Kellogg to close in early January

More Videos

North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

Pause
NASA astronaut reflects on his year in space 11:30

NASA astronaut reflects on his year in space

Students, staff send off beloved custodian 0:19

Students, staff send off beloved custodian

A Wichita fire truck was in a music video, but did the fire department know? 0:46

A Wichita fire truck was in a music video, but did the fire department know?

Deciding to run for Congress was an 'intensely personal decision' 2:05

Deciding to run for Congress was an 'intensely personal decision'

Who is Bill Snyder? 1:29

Who is Bill Snyder?

Servicemen and women wish their families a happy holidays 1:54

Servicemen and women wish their families a happy holidays

A police officer receives a 'hippopotamus' for Christmas 1:33

A police officer receives a 'hippopotamus' for Christmas

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue 2:55

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off 1:36

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off

  • Building new bridges over Kellogg

    If you were traveling on Kellogg or I-235 this weekend only to find it closed at the I-235 interchange here's why. Constructions crews from Dondlinger Construction were busy installing 12 63,000-pound bridge beams over the main Wichita highway. Crews worked through the night Friday, Saturday and Sunday to move the 120-foot sections into place using 7 cranes. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Oct. 8, 2017)

If you were traveling on Kellogg or I-235 this weekend only to find it closed at the I-235 interchange here's why. Constructions crews from Dondlinger Construction were busy installing 12 63,000-pound bridge beams over the main Wichita highway. Crews worked through the night Friday, Saturday and Sunday to move the 120-foot sections into place using 7 cranes. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Oct. 8, 2017) brader@wichitaeagle.com
If you were traveling on Kellogg or I-235 this weekend only to find it closed at the I-235 interchange here's why. Constructions crews from Dondlinger Construction were busy installing 12 63,000-pound bridge beams over the main Wichita highway. Crews worked through the night Friday, Saturday and Sunday to move the 120-foot sections into place using 7 cranes. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Oct. 8, 2017) brader@wichitaeagle.com

Local

Beware: Kellogg to close in early January

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

December 15, 2017 06:51 PM

Brace yourselves, Wichita: Kellogg is closing.

The Kansas Department of Transportation will shut down all lanes of Kellogg under the I-235 overpass over a four-day period wrapping around the first full weekend of January.

Weather-permitting, Kellogg will be closed from Jan. 5 to 8, KDOT spokesman Tom Hein said in a prepared statement. I-235 will also be shut down over Kellogg for the same period.

The closure is necessary so steel bridge beams can be placed over Kellogg’s traffic lanes, Hein said. The beams will be for the bridge carrying the ramp connecting northbound I-235 to westbound Kellogg.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Detours will be marked during the closure.

It won’t be the first time Kellogg has closed as construction on the new interchange with I-235 continues. It was closed over a four-day period including the first weekend of October, too.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

Pause
NASA astronaut reflects on his year in space 11:30

NASA astronaut reflects on his year in space

Students, staff send off beloved custodian 0:19

Students, staff send off beloved custodian

A Wichita fire truck was in a music video, but did the fire department know? 0:46

A Wichita fire truck was in a music video, but did the fire department know?

Deciding to run for Congress was an 'intensely personal decision' 2:05

Deciding to run for Congress was an 'intensely personal decision'

Who is Bill Snyder? 1:29

Who is Bill Snyder?

Servicemen and women wish their families a happy holidays 1:54

Servicemen and women wish their families a happy holidays

A police officer receives a 'hippopotamus' for Christmas 1:33

A police officer receives a 'hippopotamus' for Christmas

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue 2:55

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off 1:36

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off

  • NASA astronaut reflects on his year in space

    NASA astronaut Scott Kelly reflects on his year in space. Kelly will visit Hutchinson next year. (Video by NASA)

NASA astronaut reflects on his year in space

View More Video