A ‘bittersweet’ decision, KSN’s Mark Davidson to leave anchor desk

Mark Davidson, a KSN-TV morning anchor, announced Friday he is leaving the station at the end of the year.
“It’s a bittersweet decision,” he said on the station’s Facebook. “I’m leaving a job I really enjoyed, I’m leaving the people I feel very close to. Ultimately this came down to what was the best for my family and for our future together.”
For almost nine years, Davidson said he has woken up at 2:30 a.m. for work.
“That takes a toll,” he said. “It takes a toll on me, it takes a toll on the time and the energy I have to give to my daughter and my wife ... while I’ll miss what I do ... it was just time to do something different.”
Never miss a local story.
Davidson will work with the IMA Financial Group in Wichita, who sought him out for the job.
“They talked about the skill set I have and how it would apply to what they’re trying to do,” he said, explaining he’s looking forward to the opportunity.
Davidson came to Wichita in 2005 as a weekend sports anchor for a station in Topeka and became an anchor in 2009.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments