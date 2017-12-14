More Videos

A Wichita fire truck was in a music video, but did the fire department know?

The Wichita Fire Department is investigating reports of a local rap group using a fire truck in their music video. (Video by Candi Bolden Music By Getty Music)
Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Los Angeles police are searching for a man who was caught on camera breaking into homes in Studio City between Nov. 28 and Dec. 3, wearing a Santa hat and scarf. The LAPD news release said the suspect knocked on doors and rang door bells to assess if anyone was home. “When no one answered the door, the suspect would gain entry to the backyards of the homes, smash a rear patio sliding door or back window, then enter the homes,” the release said. “Once inside, the suspect removed cash, jewelry, safes, and firearms before leaving. A get-a-way driver has been seen in a dark sedan.”

Car in Little Arkansas River

Passersby driving on West River Boulevard near Buffum called 911 just before 8 a.m. after finding a late-model Subaru partially submerged in the Little Arkansas River. The car was just south of the North Riverside Park. No one was in the car, and two doors were seen open. Crews removed the SUV at around 8:30 a.m. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

Drone view of proposed development on river

City Hall is poised to approve a publicly subsidized proposal to build about another 180 downtown apartments, adjacent to the Advanced Learning Library. The “Delano Catalyst” project also includes a 90-room hotel, about 5,000 square feet of commercial development space, a public-transit hub and a bicycle/pedestrian greenway path. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (bensound.com)