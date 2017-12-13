Sinkhole closes Emporia in downtown Wichita

If you plan to drive in downtown Wichita Thursday, you may need to reconsider your route.
Emporia is closed at Second Street because a sinkhole formed after a vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant late Tuesday night, said Joe Pajor, deputy director of public works for the city.
The crash “caused a significant water line leak,” Pajor said. “That leak did quite a bit of pavement damage.”
Crews spent Wednesday repairing the water line and replacing the hydrant, Pajor said. The hole is being filled in, and emergency pavement repair will begin on Thursday.
Emporia is closed at Second and Second is down to one lane at Emporia, Pajor said. A best-case scenario would see one lane reopening on Emporia by Thursday night.
Both lanes are projected to be open by Friday night, Pajor said.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
