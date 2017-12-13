School buses collide in east Wichita, driver hurt

Two school buses collided in east Wichita on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
The collision was reported at 3 p.m. at Pine and Old Manor, authorities said. That’s just north of Central, between Oliver and Edgemoor.
The two buses were transporting middle school students from Jardine and Allison middle schools, said Susan Arensman, a spokeswoman for Wichita public schools. The bus carrying Jardine students had two children on it, while the bus carrying Allison students had nine children.
No children were hurt, Arensman said, but one bus driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Never miss a local story.
The collision appeared to be the result of the Jardine bus failing to yield at Pine and Old Manor, officials said. The larger Allison bus, which was traveling west on Pine, hit the side of the Jardine bus, which was driving north on Old Manor.
The Jardine bus rolled over onto its side, coming to rest on the driver’s side in a lawn to the northwest of the intersection. The smaller Jardine bus was in the northeast side of the intersection..
There are no stop signs at the intersection.
Mike Sherrets was landscaping at a rental property on Pine when the buses collided. After the crash, he and two UPS drivers helped at the intersection, where one male middle school student was shaken up, he said.
“They’re just lucky nobody got hurt,” Sherrets said.
Jayvon Lipscomb, a senior at East High School who lives on Pine, saw the aftermath when he came home.
“I’m really upset, because this is the second bus that I’ve seen get hit here,” he said. “… There’s no stop sign, and about a month ago there was an accident right here too. And I see car accident after car accident come right through here because there’s no stop sign.”
He said he plans to petition the city about erecting a stop sign at the intersection.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments