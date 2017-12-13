More Videos

School bus collision leaves driver with minor injuries 1:17

School bus collision leaves driver with minor injuries

Pause
Wichita kindergarten teacher demonstrates new reading program 0:53

Wichita kindergarten teacher demonstrates new reading program

Car in Little Arkansas River 2:17

Car in Little Arkansas River

Bright, intensely colored meteors to fill the sky 0:52

Bright, intensely colored meteors to fill the sky

How to truly help panhandlers 4:02

How to truly help panhandlers

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:30

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

College admissions: Tales from the front line 2:45

College admissions: Tales from the front line

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

  • School bus collision leaves driver with minor injuries

    Two school buses collided near Central and Edgemoor on Wednesday afternoon, leaving one bus on its side. No students were injured in the crash. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

Two school buses collided near Central and Edgemoor on Wednesday afternoon, leaving one bus on its side. No students were injured in the crash. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com
Two school buses collided near Central and Edgemoor on Wednesday afternoon, leaving one bus on its side. No students were injured in the crash. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Local

School buses collide in east Wichita, driver hurt

By Stan Finger And Jason Tidd

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

December 13, 2017 04:16 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Two school buses collided in east Wichita on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 3 p.m. at Pine and Old Manor, authorities said. That’s just north of Central, between Oliver and Edgemoor.

The two buses were transporting middle school students from Jardine and Allison middle schools, said Susan Arensman, a spokeswoman for Wichita public schools. The bus carrying Jardine students had two children on it, while the bus carrying Allison students had nine children.

No children were hurt, Arensman said, but one bus driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The collision appeared to be the result of the Jardine bus failing to yield at Pine and Old Manor, officials said. The larger Allison bus, which was traveling west on Pine, hit the side of the Jardine bus, which was driving north on Old Manor.

The Jardine bus rolled over onto its side, coming to rest on the driver’s side in a lawn to the northwest of the intersection. The smaller Jardine bus was in the northeast side of the intersection..

There are no stop signs at the intersection.

Mike Sherrets was landscaping at a rental property on Pine when the buses collided. After the crash, he and two UPS drivers helped at the intersection, where one male middle school student was shaken up, he said.

“They’re just lucky nobody got hurt,” Sherrets said.

Jayvon Lipscomb, a senior at East High School who lives on Pine, saw the aftermath when he came home.

“I’m really upset, because this is the second bus that I’ve seen get hit here,” he said. “… There’s no stop sign, and about a month ago there was an accident right here too. And I see car accident after car accident come right through here because there’s no stop sign.”

He said he plans to petition the city about erecting a stop sign at the intersection.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

School bus collision leaves driver with minor injuries 1:17

School bus collision leaves driver with minor injuries

Pause
Wichita kindergarten teacher demonstrates new reading program 0:53

Wichita kindergarten teacher demonstrates new reading program

Car in Little Arkansas River 2:17

Car in Little Arkansas River

Bright, intensely colored meteors to fill the sky 0:52

Bright, intensely colored meteors to fill the sky

How to truly help panhandlers 4:02

How to truly help panhandlers

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:30

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

College admissions: Tales from the front line 2:45

College admissions: Tales from the front line

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

  • School bus collision leaves driver with minor injuries

    Two school buses collided near Central and Edgemoor on Wednesday afternoon, leaving one bus on its side. No students were injured in the crash. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

School bus collision leaves driver with minor injuries

View More Video