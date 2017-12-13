Local

Bed bugs found in Wichita City Hall, officials say

By Nichole Manna

December 13, 2017 12:20 PM

The fifth floor of Wichita’s City Hall has a presence of bed bugs, the city said Thursday.

“In a public facility, maintenance challenges are not uncommon,” Van Williams, city spokesman, said in a statement from Public Works. “A treatment plan has been developed in an effort to eradicate the problem. The goal is to provide a safe environment for employees and citizens.”

The fifth floor houses some Wichita police offices, including their public relations division, public records and warrants.

