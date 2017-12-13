Bed bugs found in Wichita City Hall, officials say

Car in Little Arkansas River

Passersby driving on West River Boulevard near Buffum called 911 just before 8 a.m. after finding a late-model Subaru partially submerged in the Little Arkansas River. The car was just south of the North Riverside Park. No one was in the car, and two doors were seen open. Crews removed the SUV at around 8:30 a.m. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)