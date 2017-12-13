Bed bugs found in Wichita City Hall, officials say

The fifth floor of Wichita’s City Hall has a presence of bed bugs, the city said Thursday.
“In a public facility, maintenance challenges are not uncommon,” Van Williams, city spokesman, said in a statement from Public Works. “A treatment plan has been developed in an effort to eradicate the problem. The goal is to provide a safe environment for employees and citizens.”
The fifth floor houses some Wichita police offices, including their public relations division, public records and warrants.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
