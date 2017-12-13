More Videos

  Car in Little Arkansas River

    Passersby driving on West River Boulevard near Buffum called 911 just before 8 a.m. after finding a late-model Subaru partially submerged in the Little Arkansas River. The car was just south of the North Riverside Park. No one was in the car, and two doors were seen open. Crews removed the SUV at around 8:30 a.m. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

Passersby driving on West River Boulevard near Buffum called 911 just before 8 a.m. after finding a late-model Subaru partially submerged in the Little Arkansas River. The car was just south of the North Riverside Park. No one was in the car, and two doors were seen open. Crews removed the SUV at around 8:30 a.m. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com
Passersby driving on West River Boulevard near Buffum called 911 just before 8 a.m. after finding a late-model Subaru partially submerged in the Little Arkansas River. The car was just south of the North Riverside Park. No one was in the car, and two doors were seen open. Crews removed the SUV at around 8:30 a.m. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com

Local

Watch an SUV get pulled from the Little Arkansas River

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

December 13, 2017 10:00 AM

Passersby driving on West River Boulevard near Buffum called 911 just before 8 a.m. after finding an SUV partially submerged in the Little Arkansas River.

The SUV was just south of the North Riverside Park. No one was in the SUV, and two doors were seen open.

Crews removed the SUV at around 8:30 a.m.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

