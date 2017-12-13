Watch an SUV get pulled from the Little Arkansas River

Passersby driving on West River Boulevard near Buffum called 911 just before 8 a.m. after finding an SUV partially submerged in the Little Arkansas River.
The SUV was just south of the North Riverside Park. No one was in the SUV, and two doors were seen open.
Crews removed the SUV at around 8:30 a.m.
SUBMERSION II | N Buffum St / W River Blvd | E1 has one vehicle partially submerged in the river | Crews have cleared the vehicle - no occupants found |— WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) December 13, 2017
Car submerged in river by North Riverside Park. Sounds like no one is in it, from what officials on my side of the river say. @kansasdotcom pic.twitter.com/SLtTO4ypkJ— Nichole Manna (@NicholeManna) December 13, 2017
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
