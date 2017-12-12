Newton fire investigation incomplete, cause considered suspicious

The cause of a fire in North Newton is considered suspicious as an investigation remains open nearly a month later.
The Nov. 16 fire at Mid-Kansas Co-op on North Main destroyed a metal building used to store compressed recycleables and caused an estimated $46,000 of damage, according to Newton director of communications Erin McDaniel.
The fire was one of the largest worked by Newton Fire/EMS in recent years, and smoke from the fire could be seen across the area. At least 10 fire trucks and EMS vehicles responded to the scene.
Newton Fire Marshal Gary Crittenden said the case will remain open for some time and investigators regard the cause of the fire as suspicious.
Never miss a local story.
Jason Tidd: jtidd@wichitaeagle.com, @Jason_Tidd
Comments