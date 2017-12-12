Just got a new device? Technology Trainers will help you figure it out for free

If you have a new technological gadget that you just cannot figure out – or if you feel you are not using your device’s full potential – the Wichita Public Library’s Technology Trainers are prepared to help.
They will be providing free one-on-one technology help from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 at Westlink Branch Library, 8515 Bekemeyer. You can drop in to receive help with gadgets including laptops, tablets, e-readers and cell phones.
You do not have to be a member of the library to attend.
For more information, visit http://wichita.evanced.info/signup/eventdetails?EventId=3884.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
