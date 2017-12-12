Technology Trainers with the Wichita Public Library are prepared to help you become familiar with your technology.
Technology Trainers with the Wichita Public Library are prepared to help you become familiar with your technology.

Local

Just got a new device? Technology Trainers will help you figure it out for free

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

December 12, 2017 04:04 PM

If you have a new technological gadget that you just cannot figure out – or if you feel you are not using your device’s full potential – the Wichita Public Library’s Technology Trainers are prepared to help.

They will be providing free one-on-one technology help from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 at Westlink Branch Library, 8515 Bekemeyer. You can drop in to receive help with gadgets including laptops, tablets, e-readers and cell phones.

You do not have to be a member of the library to attend.

For more information, visit http://wichita.evanced.info/signup/eventdetails?EventId=3884.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

