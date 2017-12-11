Wildfires in December in Kansas? Dry, windy, warm weather causes fire risk to spike

Unseasonably warm, dry and windy conditions in December in Kansas are never a good sign.
For the second day in a row, much of Kansas was in a red flag warning alert — meaning any fires that developed were likely to spread rapidly and become difficult to control.
Red flag alerts issued by the National Weather Service are fairly common in the spring but more unusual in December.
“Our main fire weather is March and April when wind is a big factor,” said Robb Lawson, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
Never miss a local story.
With temperatures in the 60s, no moisture in the forecast and wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, people should use caution and be aware of their surroundings, Lawson said. Last March, wildfires fueled by 25- to 50-mph winds from the southwest and low humidity caused the evacuation of several communities in western Kansas.
Grasslands can burn quickly and jump ahead of firefighters trying to contain them.
“Living here in Kansas, it is not unusual to get a couple of times during the winter where we get these warmer days that you may not get in Iowa or Missouri,” Lawson said.
The forecast for Tuesday calls for similar temperatures but winds 10 to 15 mph, creating less of a risk.
The Kansas Department of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service offered these tips for Kansans to follow:
▪ Don’t burn trash or debris as strong winds can carry embers.
▪ Do not use chimeneas or fire pits. Stray embers can cause fire if carried by the wind to dry vegetation.
▪ Extinguish smoking materials properly and put them in a trash can.
▪ Protect property by removing weeds and tall grass around your home. Remove leaves and other debris. Remove flammable materials from underneath your house, deck and porches.
▪ Have fire extinguishers on hand.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
Comments