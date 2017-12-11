Four dead in three Kansas crashes over weekend

Four people are dead after three weekend crashes in the state.
Two people died after a head-on collision around 11 a.m. Saturday in Montgomery County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A 1998 Dodge Avenger driven by Terry Reeder II, 29, of Marysville, Washington, crossed the center line and struck a 2008 Buick Lucerne driven by Alvin Gaston, 85, of Coffeyville, east of Caney on US-166.
Reeder and a passenger, Kaity Pierce, 25, of Stanwood, Washington, died after the crash. Three children in the vehicle – aged 6, 7 and 9 – of Coffeyville were taken to a hospital. Gaston also was taken to a hospital.
One man died from a single-vehicle wreck sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning in Rush County. Alan Stiles, 51, of Hays, died after he was thrown from his 2002 Toyota Tacoma as it entered a ditch and overturned in a field when he overcorrected while westbound on K-4 east of La Crosse.
A Lawrence man died in a single-vehicle crash in Topeka on Sunday night. Raymond Urbanek, 58, died after his 2006 Chevy Silverado left the roadway and overturned while eastbound on I-70.
