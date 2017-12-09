Wichita: Expect to see more highway patrol troopers on the road

Newton man to spend life in prison

Keith Hawkins, 20, on Friday pleaded guilty to capital murder in the deaths of Alyssa Runyon and her 4-year-old daughter. Under an agreement with prosecutors, Hawkins will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole and will not face the death penalty. The victims’ families approved the agreement, according to Harvey County Attorney David Yoder. (Video by Matt Crow / The Wichita Eagle)