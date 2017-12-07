A ramp linking Kellogg and I-235 in west Wichita will reopen on Friday after being closed for months.
Key ramp in west Wichita reopens to traffic Friday

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

December 07, 2017 04:39 PM

In news that will make west-side commuters cheer, the ramp linking westbound Kellogg to southbound I-235 will reopen on Friday.

The ramp has been closed for several months as part of the reconstruction of the Kellogg/I-235 interchange, said Tom Hein, a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Traffic flow will get a boost elsewhere in west Wichita as well - for a few weeks at least. Maple under I-235 could have all four lanes open again as soon as Friday, Hein said.

But that’s merely temporary. Maple will go back down to one lane sometime after Christmas.

The left lane of northbound I-235 over Kellogg will be closed on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

