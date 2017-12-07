Update: Area cleared after roll-over crash near downtown

Update, 2:45 p.m.
Two vehicles were involved in a crash near East Second and North Hydraulic on Thursday afternoon.
The area has since been cleared.
Original story
Never miss a local story.
One person has serious injuries after a roll-over crash near East Second and North Hydraulic on Thursday afternoon.
Avoid area near East Second and North Hydraulic. Roll-over crash near the area, dispatcher says. One person with serious injuries. #ICTtraffic— Kaitlyn Alanis (@KaitlynAlanis) December 7, 2017
The crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m., a dispatch supervisor said.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments