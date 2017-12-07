Hemera Technologies Getty Images
Update: Area cleared after roll-over crash near downtown

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

December 07, 2017 01:44 PM

UPDATED 43 MINUTES AGO

Update, 2:45 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash near East Second and North Hydraulic on Thursday afternoon.

The area has since been cleared.

Original story

One person has serious injuries after a roll-over crash near East Second and North Hydraulic on Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m., a dispatch supervisor said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

  • Police arrest woman for intentionally causing multi-car accident

    A 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault after intentionally rear-ending a vehicle, critically injuring one man, police said. (Video by Wichita Police Department/Facebook)

Police arrest woman for intentionally causing multi-car accident

A 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault after intentionally rear-ending a vehicle, critically injuring one man, police said. (Video by Wichita Police Department/Facebook)

cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

