Local first responders badly want your blood

Your Sedgwick County first responders want your blood – but in a good way.
The 23rd Battle of the Badges will kick off Monday morning at the American Red Cross, 707 N. Main.
Sedgwick County law enforcement, fire and EMS will battle it out for the most donations. The winning department gets a swanky trophy and bragging rights.
Donors get the satisfaction of helping save up to three lives, officials said Thursday.
“Every two seconds, someone in the nation needs blood,” said Phillip Thompson, a Sedgwick County EMS paramedic.
By the time you read to this sentence, about 8 people in the U.S. have relied on blood donations.
“Anyone can become a hero this holiday season,” Wichita police Capt. Chris Fleming said.
A single donation takes 45 minutes to an hour.
Over the past 23 years, Battle of the Badges has brought in more than 26,000 units of blood. The campaign runs through Dec. 31 and donations can be made anytime at a Red Cross location.
