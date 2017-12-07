Your holiday decorations could be fire hazards

More Videos 1:03 Beer dispenser appears to defy physics Pause 3:03 How to read to a child 1:09 Secret door reveals new Wichita bar 1:23 House fire on frigid morning displaces family of three 1:34 Lip-sync battle at this Wichita high school? It wasn't the students 1:20 Shadybrook Apartments fire 1:37 Police give details about Tuesday homicide 5:31 Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 0:43 How much does low literacy cost? 1:29 Retiree talks about working for Tyson Video Link copy Embed Code copy

House fire on frigid morning displaces family of three A house fire in the 100 block of North Gordon destroyed a home and displaced a family of three. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Video by Nichole Manna and Travis Heying) A house fire in the 100 block of North Gordon destroyed a home and displaced a family of three. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Video by Nichole Manna and Travis Heying) theying@wichitaeagle.com

