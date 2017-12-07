More Videos

Secret door reveals new Wichita bar 1:09

Secret door reveals new Wichita bar

Pause
Shadybrook Apartments fire 1:20

Shadybrook Apartments fire

Police give details about Tuesday homicide 1:37

Police give details about Tuesday homicide

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:31

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

Christmas window displays beautify downtown 1:21

Christmas window displays beautify downtown

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 3:19

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

Lip-sync battle at this Wichita high school? It wasn't the students 1:34

Lip-sync battle at this Wichita high school? It wasn't the students

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 2:01

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita

Who's running for Kansas governor? 0:32

Who's running for Kansas governor?

B-21 Raider strike bomber 1:23

B-21 Raider strike bomber

  • Fire crews respond to house fire on Gordon street

    The Wichita Fire Department respond to a home fire in the 100 block of North Gordon, near Douglas and Meridian. (Video shot by Nichole Manna)

The Wichita Fire Department respond to a home fire in the 100 block of North Gordon, near Douglas and Meridian. (Video shot by Nichole Manna)
The Wichita Fire Department respond to a home fire in the 100 block of North Gordon, near Douglas and Meridian. (Video shot by Nichole Manna)

Local

Crews responding to house fire; heavy smoke seen from downtown

By Nichole Manna And Kaitlyn Alanis

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

December 07, 2017 08:43 AM

The Wichita Fire Department is responding to a house fire in the 100 block of North Gordon, near Douglas and Meridian. The fire was reported just after 8 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found that both the home and garage are involved.

Heavy smoke can be see from downtown.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The homeowner is outside of the home.

This is a developing story, and we will update as more information becomes available.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Secret door reveals new Wichita bar 1:09

Secret door reveals new Wichita bar

Pause
Shadybrook Apartments fire 1:20

Shadybrook Apartments fire

Police give details about Tuesday homicide 1:37

Police give details about Tuesday homicide

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:31

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

Christmas window displays beautify downtown 1:21

Christmas window displays beautify downtown

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 3:19

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

Lip-sync battle at this Wichita high school? It wasn't the students 1:34

Lip-sync battle at this Wichita high school? It wasn't the students

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 2:01

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita

Who's running for Kansas governor? 0:32

Who's running for Kansas governor?

B-21 Raider strike bomber 1:23

B-21 Raider strike bomber

  • Shadybrook Apartments fire

    One person was hurt and dozens were evacuated from a fire near 21st and Oliver Wednesday night. Video by Stan Finger

Shadybrook Apartments fire

View More Video