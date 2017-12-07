Crews responding to house fire; heavy smoke seen from downtown

More Videos 1:09 Secret door reveals new Wichita bar Pause 1:20 Shadybrook Apartments fire 1:37 Police give details about Tuesday homicide 5:31 Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 1:21 Christmas window displays beautify downtown 3:19 Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 1:34 Lip-sync battle at this Wichita high school? It wasn't the students 2:01 Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 0:32 Who's running for Kansas governor? 1:23 B-21 Raider strike bomber Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fire crews respond to house fire on Gordon street The Wichita Fire Department respond to a home fire in the 100 block of North Gordon, near Douglas and Meridian. (Video shot by Nichole Manna) The Wichita Fire Department respond to a home fire in the 100 block of North Gordon, near Douglas and Meridian. (Video shot by Nichole Manna)

The Wichita Fire Department respond to a home fire in the 100 block of North Gordon, near Douglas and Meridian. (Video shot by Nichole Manna)