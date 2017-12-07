Crews responding to house fire; heavy smoke seen from downtown

The Wichita Fire Department is responding to a house fire in the 100 block of North Gordon, near Douglas and Meridian. The fire was reported just after 8 a.m.
When crews arrived, they found that both the home and garage are involved.
Working #housefire in the area of 100 N Gordan. Garage and house involved. pic.twitter.com/98FJhsZIKr— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) December 7, 2017
Heavy smoke can be see from downtown.
Heavy black smoke is visible from downtown pic.twitter.com/yZSLskuiVQ— Nichole Manna (@NicholeManna) December 7, 2017
Tons of smoke billowing from this home on North Gordon #ictfire pic.twitter.com/TcQqtDJOoh— Nichole Manna (@NicholeManna) December 7, 2017
The homeowner is outside of the home.
This is in the 100 block of North Gordon. Homeowner is outside. pic.twitter.com/pyPds52bod— Nichole Manna (@NicholeManna) December 7, 2017
