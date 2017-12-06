Kansans could carry concealed guns in any state under bill passed by U.S. House

A bill that would allow Kansas residents to carry concealed weapons without a permit in any state has passed the U.S. House with the support of all four Kansas representatives.
House Resolution 38, the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, would let Kansans take their handguns across state lines and enjoy the same permit-free concealed-carry privileges they have at home – even where gun laws are much more strict – according to the official bill summary and the office of Rep. Ron Estes, R-Wichita.
H.R. 38 passed the House Wednesday on a vote of 231-198.
"This bill was the first piece of legislation I cosponsored after being sworn into Congress and I am glad to support its passage today,” said a statement by Estes, who joined Congress in April after winning a special election to replace former Rep. Mike Pompeo. “Kansans shouldn't have their Constitutional rights restricted simply because they travel out of state.”
In addition to Estes, Kansas Reps. Lynn Jenkins, Roger Marshall and Kevin Yoder all voted for the measure, which has been a high priority for the National Rifle Association and other pro-gun groups.
The bill would allow persons who are eligible to carry a concealed weapon in their home state do so in any state that allows concealed carry by private individuals.
In practice, that means every state.
Since a change in Illinois law in 2013, all states allow some form of concealed carry – although some have strict requirements to obtain a permit.
Kansas doesn’t require a permit to carry concealed, so other states’ permit standards wouldn’t apply to Kansans traveling there.
Although permits are not required in Kansas, the state does issue some concealed-carry permits for bodyguards and others who now must take guns across state lines, or who want proof of their qualifications for business purposes.
The House bill now goes to the Senate.
