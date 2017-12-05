Want cold beer with that pizza? Pizza Hut launches delivery

It sounds too good to be true: hot pizza and cold beer brought right to your door.
But it’s happening: Pizza Hut on Tuesday debuted beer deliveries with food orders in Phoenix, and plans to expand the service next year, Fortune reported. Wine will be an added option come January, though the company is still deciding whether to offer full bottles or single servings — or both.
For now, Phoenix customers can order Budweiser, Bud Light, Shock Top, or a local beer called Kilt Lifter for $10.99 a six pack. Expect the selection to vary depending on the local market.
Stores will need to have a liquor license to distribute alcohol, company officials said, and drivers with beer or wine deliveries on their route will need to be at least 21 years old. Customers will be required to show their IDs at the door.
Company officials have not released a timetable for how soon or how rapidly they plan to expand the service.
Until then, Wichitans can debate what beer options or wine labels they would like to see offered by local Pizza Huts — and whether they’ll ever want to leave the house again.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
