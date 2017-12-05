2 killed, 4 injured in rollover Friday

Two people were killed and several injured after a crash in Jefferson County Friday.
A Nissan Altima driven by a 31-year-old woman was northbound on Barton Road at 7:10 a.m. as a Ford Club Wagon driven by 66-year-old Gerald Baxter, of Clay Center, was eastbound on U.S. 24.
The driver of the Altima failed to yeild and hit Baxter’s van on the right side, causing it to roll several times, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Baxter and Carla Polson, 65, of Blue Rapids, were killed. Four other passengers in the van were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Neither occupants of the Altima were injured.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
