.
. File photo Wichita Eagle
. File photo Wichita Eagle

Local

2 killed, 4 injured in rollover Friday

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

December 05, 2017 07:02 AM

Two people were killed and several injured after a crash in Jefferson County Friday.

A Nissan Altima driven by a 31-year-old woman was northbound on Barton Road at 7:10 a.m. as a Ford Club Wagon driven by 66-year-old Gerald Baxter, of Clay Center, was eastbound on U.S. 24.

The driver of the Altima failed to yeild and hit Baxter’s van on the right side, causing it to roll several times, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Baxter and Carla Polson, 65, of Blue Rapids, were killed. Four other passengers in the van were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Neither occupants of the Altima were injured.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

    Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay discusses efforts being made to prevent violent crime as this weekend's homicides top last year's. (Dec. 4, 2017)

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:31

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides
How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design 1:24

How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design
Wichita State memorial for Pizza Hut driver who was killed 1:41

Wichita State memorial for Pizza Hut driver who was killed

View More Video