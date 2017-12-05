Oklahoma earthquake shakes Wichita

Did you feel it?
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck Perry, Oklahoma at 10:26 p.m. Monday and some Wichitans are saying they felt it.
Wichita State felt that Oklahoma Earthquake!— Blake McNorton (@blake_mcnorton) December 5, 2017
According to the Stillwater News Press, it’s the biggest earthquake in Oklahoma since a 4.3 magnitude shook Medford in early September.
No injuries or damage have been reported so far.
Pretty sure I just experienced my first ever earthquake in Wichita, KS. #kindafreakingout— John Householter (@houseontherun) December 5, 2017
If you felt the quake, report it to the United States Geological Survey. They’ve already received 751 reports.
Ok, Wichita twitter. Come at me with the earthquake tweets.— Travis Heying (@travisheying) December 5, 2017
