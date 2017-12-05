A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck Perry, Oklahoma at 10:26 p.m. Monday and some Wichitans are saying they felt it.
Local

Oklahoma earthquake shakes Wichita

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

December 05, 2017 06:35 AM

Did you feel it?

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck Perry, Oklahoma at 10:26 p.m. Monday and some Wichitans are saying they felt it.

According to the Stillwater News Press, it’s the biggest earthquake in Oklahoma since a 4.3 magnitude shook Medford in early September.

No injuries or damage have been reported so far.

If you felt the quake, report it to the United States Geological Survey. They’ve already received 751 reports.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752

