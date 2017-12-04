Kansas authorities search for runaway Texas girl

Cowley County Sheriff Dave Falletti is looking for an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl who are from Texas and traveling together.
They may be in south central Kansas.
On Sunday, the Cowley County Sheriff’s office was called to 11757 152nd Road near Winfield when Caleb Taylor Calverly of Princeton, Texas ran his vehicle into a fence. When the homeowner came to investigate, the vehicle Calverly was driving hit the homeowner, who rolled off the hood, Falletti said. The homeowner was not injured.
Fifteen-year-old Kara Hurst, who is reported as a runaway, was also inside the vehicle. The car was later located in the 1,000 block of E. 4th in Winfield.
Never miss a local story.
“We have the car they were in and were last seen in this area,” Falletti said. “They have not yet been located. We are concerned for the young female.”
The sheriff is asking for anyone with any information to contact him at 620-221-5444 or Cowley County Crime Stoppers at 620-221-777 or 620-442-7777.
Comments