Local

Kansas authorities search for runaway Texas girl

By Beccy Tanner

btanner@wichitaeagle.com

December 04, 2017 05:09 PM

Cowley County Sheriff Dave Falletti is looking for an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl who are from Texas and traveling together.

They may be in south central Kansas.

On Sunday, the Cowley County Sheriff’s office was called to 11757 152nd Road near Winfield when Caleb Taylor Calverly of Princeton, Texas ran his vehicle into a fence. When the homeowner came to investigate, the vehicle Calverly was driving hit the homeowner, who rolled off the hood, Falletti said. The homeowner was not injured.

Fifteen-year-old Kara Hurst, who is reported as a runaway, was also inside the vehicle. The car was later located in the 1,000 block of E. 4th in Winfield.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We have the car they were in and were last seen in this area,” Falletti said. “They have not yet been located. We are concerned for the young female.”

The sheriff is asking for anyone with any information to contact him at 620-221-5444 or Cowley County Crime Stoppers at 620-221-777 or 620-442-7777.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

    Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay discusses efforts being made to prevent violent crime as this weekend's homicides top last year's. (Dec. 4, 2017)

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:31

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides
How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design 1:24

How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design
Wichita State memorial for Pizza Hut driver who was killed 1:41

Wichita State memorial for Pizza Hut driver who was killed

View More Video