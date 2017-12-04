Father of toddler who died in house fire to be released from hospital

The father of a 2-year-old girl who died in a house fire on Nov. 24 will be released from the hospital Monday, Wichita fire Lt. Jose Ocadiz said.

The man had initially been sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Ocadiz said the cause of the fire, which began around 5 a.m. at 1805 N. Lorraine, is still under investigation.

The family of the 2-year-old girl started a GoFundMe account to raise money for her funeral.

The GoFundMe can be found at: gofundme.com/baby-aaliyah-funeral-arrangements.