Wichita officer’s recovery ‘nothing short of a miracle’

More Videos 2:57 Barber County widow wins first round in court Pause 1:37 Reception honors injured police officer 3:32 Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s 69-62 win over Baylor 1:02 2016: Zoo animals open Christmas gifts 2:11 Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures 3:48 A Wichita marching band is heading to Hawaii 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 7:31 Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying 1:22 Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 1:50 Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Reception honors injured police officer A reception for Wichita Police officer Brian Arterburn was held at Harvest Community Church on Saturday. Arterburn was gravely injured last February when he was run-over by a suspect in an SUV trying to flee from police. He returned home to Wichita for the first time in months earlier this week. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) A reception for Wichita Police officer Brian Arterburn was held at Harvest Community Church on Saturday. Arterburn was gravely injured last February when he was run-over by a suspect in an SUV trying to flee from police. He returned home to Wichita for the first time in months earlier this week. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

A reception for Wichita Police officer Brian Arterburn was held at Harvest Community Church on Saturday. Arterburn was gravely injured last February when he was run-over by a suspect in an SUV trying to flee from police. He returned home to Wichita for the first time in months earlier this week. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com