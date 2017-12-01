Share the Season helps family struggling with medical issues, unpaid bills

Share the Season is an annual campaign that offers one-time aid to people affected by unforeseen hardships. The people are not identified to protect their privacy.
With medical problems, a pile of bills and unpaid time away from work, this mother of four was worried Christmas wouldn’t come for her and her family.
"Everything was kind of hurting all at once," she said.
But Share the Season helped.
Now, with the water and electricity bills paid, her family can set aside some money for a Christmas tree – and they can light and water it.
"They made it possible for us to put up a tree," she said. "They’ve given my kids hope that there will be a bit of Christmas for them this year."
"It relieved a lot of burden," she said.
She felt humbled by the help and was reminded "you’re only as strong as those around you," she said. She added she was "beyond grateful" for the assistance.
"Not many places do kind things without something in return."
She said as people are out shopping this holiday season, don’t forget about the Salvation Army workers jingling their bells outside stores.
"A penny, it goes a long way," she said. "What little you can do helps create a larger relief for others.
"When my circumstances change and (my family) gets better, I plan on paying it forward, and doing the best I can to help out others, too."
Share the Season is a joint project of The Eagle, the Wichita Community Foundation and the Salvation Army.
So far this season, it has raised more than $78,535.
Send contributions to Share the Season at the Wichita Community Foundation, 301 N. Main, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67202. To donate online, go to www.sharetheseason.org. If you have questions about donating, call 316-264-4880.
Donors will be listed in The Eagle; please note if you prefer to remain anonymous.
To apply for help, fill out an application at www.sharetheseason.org or pick one up at the Salvation Army, 350 N. Market. The application deadline is Dec. 15. For more information, call 316-263-2769.
