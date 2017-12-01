Share the Season: Accident, job loss put cook behind

Share the Season is an annual campaign that offers one-time aid to people affected by unforeseen hardships. The people are not identified to protect their privacy.
A longtime cook who lost her job when she lost her means of transportation worried she might also lose electricity in her home. She had fallen several months behind on utility bills when a friend suggested she apply for help through Share the Season.
"It's getting cold and that means we're gonna need heat," she said – not to mention light for her two sons to do homework by.
The single mother had worked as a cook for years in Wichita, even running her own barbecue stand at one time. Most recently, she prepared food for residents of a nursing home and rehabilitation center. However, problems with her car after an accident "put me in a messed-up spot," she said.
She is now working for a call center. She says that will allow her to keep up with the household bills and maybe even afford a Christmas gift or two for her sons.
“We may not be able to get a lot of things, but we should be okay.”
And, of course, sit down to a good holiday meal that she'll prepare.
“I love to cook. I love to see people enjoy it. I'm just very grateful there are programs like this.”
Share the Season is a joint project of The Eagle, the Wichita Community Foundation and the Salvation Army.
So far this season, it has raised more than $78,535.
Send contributions to Share the Season at the Wichita Community Foundation, 301 N. Main, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67202. To donate online, go to www.sharetheseason.org. If you have questions about donating, call 316-264-4880.
Donors will be listed in The Eagle; please note if you prefer to remain anonymous.
To apply for help, fill out an application at www.sharetheseason.org or pick one up at the Salvation Army, 350 N. Market. The application deadline is Dec. 15. For more information, call 316-263-2769.
