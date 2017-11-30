Local

Police: Strangers follow Andover girl on walk home

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

November 30, 2017 10:38 PM

November 30, 2017

A student in Andover reported being followed by a man and woman in a white SUV while walking home from school Thursday, authorities said.

“At one point, the vehicle pulled alongside her and the female passenger in the vehicle opened the passenger door, at which point the young lady ran off,” a statement posted on the Andover Police Department Facebook page said.

The incident occurred sometime around 5 p.m., police said. The 11-year-old girl, who was walking in the Crescent Lakes addition, was not hurt.

Police were called 15 to 20 minutes later, after she arrived home. Officers “immediately saturated the area” but found no suspects, the statement said.

Police are looking for a white SUV driven by a white man in his mid-40s. He has a thin build and is bald.

The passenger is a white woman perhaps in her mid-40s who is heavy-set and has shoulder-length blonde hair. She was wearing a pink shirt.

Anyone with information linked to the incident is being asked to call Andover police at 316-733-5177.

“Parents are encouraged to be vigilant and we will have extra officers in the neighborhoods over the next several days,” the statement said.

Residents are being urged to call 911 immediately if they notice a suspicious vehicle or people, police said.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

