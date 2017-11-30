Share the Season helps mom struggling with back pain

Share the Season is an annual campaign that offers one-time aid to people affected by unforeseen hardships. The people are not identified to protect their privacy.
A Wichita woman couldn't help crying after being told her overdue water and electric bills would be paid through the Share the Season program.
"I was blessed to be able to receive that," she said, adding that she'd been very nervous her utilities would be cut off.
A mother of three young children, she works for a call center but has had time to take time off because of back problems that developed after the birth of her youngest child.
Never miss a local story.
“I can't sit for long periods of time, which is what I do on the job. Sometimes I can't sleep at night.”
She is working part time and going to a physical therapist.
Share the Season removed one huge worry from her mind. And even though the program's funds can't be used to buy toys or gifts for Christmas, they may allow the woman to buy some of her own for her kids.
“It put me at least above water," she said. "I was kind of underneath. I really appreciate it.”
Share the Season is a joint project of The Eagle, the Wichita Community Foundation and the Salvation Army.
So far this season, it has raised $75,760.
Among recent donors: Larry and Arleigh Aldrich, in memory of Dan Cartmill; anonymous, in memory of Don Brummett; anonymous, in memory of Carole A. Middleton; anonymous, in memory of Jeff Sones and Greg Nicholson; Alan and Amy Banta; Ronald and Eleisa Barber; Paul and Sharon Becke, in honor of Pattie and Jen Glass; Brian Bohm; Kevin and Phylllis Campbell; Jo Ann Christy, in honor of Don Christy; David Dolinar;
Barbara Finney; Mark Fox; John and Nancy Frey; Van and Mary Ann Harrold; Lance and Pat Hayes, in honor of Patricia Hayes; Jack and Nyla Hobbs; Kathryn Jones; Charles Martin and Guyetta Monroe-Martin, in memory of Marjorie Monroe; Mary McCool; Terry Moore; Carol Myers, in memory of Bill Myers; Peter Najera; Kathleen O'Keeffe; Craig and Jennifer Pate; Keith Pickus and Deirdre O'Farrell Pickus; Dean and Ermalea Pierce; Betty Pitts;
Paula Richards; Joe and Martha Riedl; Robert Schrag; Rodney Setchell; Suzanne Shields; Lawrence and Janice Simmons; Allen Thimmesch, in memory of Mary Thimmesch; Thomas and Elaine Ware; N. Brent and Mary Jane Wooten; Donder and Blitzen; and 14 anonymous donors.
Send contributions to Share the Season at the Wichita Community Foundation, 301 N. Main, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67202. To donate online, go to www.sharetheseason.org. If you have questions about donating, call 316-264-4880.
Donors will be listed in The Eagle; please note if you prefer to remain anonymous.
To apply for help, fill out an application at www.sharetheseason.org or pick one up at the Salvation Army, 350 N. Market. The application deadline is Dec. 15. For more information, call 316-263-2769.
Comments