Repairing dams, clearing roads, reviving playgrounds

More Videos 2:07 Man suspected in homicide arrested after chase Pause 3:48 A Wichita Marching Band is heading to Hawaii 3:31 He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 7:31 Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying 2:48 David 'The Caveman' Rickels predicts a knockout on Friday 2:01 Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 1:46 Rookie coach adds another trophy to Bishop Carroll’s loaded case 0:40 'To lie to the public the way he does is inappropriate,' says county commissioner 0:38 Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kansas National Guard members provide hurricane relief in Puerto Rico National Guard members talk about what they expected when leaving to help with hurricane relief in Puerto Rico. National Guard members talk about what they expected when leaving to help with hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.

National Guard members talk about what they expected when leaving to help with hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.