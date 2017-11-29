Repairing dams, clearing roads, reviving playgrounds

The Kansas National Guard contingent now in Puerto Rico has been repairing a dam and reopening roads in the aftermath of devastating hurricanes earlier this year.
And, when they can, they are bringing school playgrounds back to life.
“To see a child playing there again, that would make my day,” Capt. Kevin Hubbard, company commander for the 242nd Engineer Company, said in a prepared statement.
About 60 members of the 242nd deployed to Puerto Rico three weeks ago to use their skills with heavy equipment to begin rebuilding infrastructure on the decimated island.
More than a dozen members of the contingent moved rock from a quarry to repair Guajataca Lake Dam on the western coast of the island. Heavy rains during Hurricane Maria washed out the bottom of the earthen dam. The reservoir has since returned to service, officials said.
The rest of the unit has been clearing roads in the mountains near Utuado and Aricebo. Rain and wind caused mudslides, knocked down trees and power lines and washed away roads.
Hurricane Irma knocked out power to part of the island a few weeks before Maria struck.
When time permits, unit members are removing debris from and cleaning up school playgrounds.
The unit is expected to return to Kansas in early December.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments