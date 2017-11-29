Injured police Officer Brian Arterburn returns home to Wichita

More Videos 2:07 Man suspected in homicide arrested after chase Pause 7:31 FULL VIDEO: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying 1:45 Brian Arterburn makes a triumphant return to Wichita 1:40 Woman recalls the last big polio outbreak in the U.S. 8:02 911 call from Emprise Bank about check 3:31 He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal 2:48 David “The Caveman” Rickels predicts a knockout on Friday 1:22 Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 1:46 Rookie coach adds another trophy to Bishop Carroll’s loaded case 0:40 'To lie to the public the way he does is inappropriate,' says county commissioner Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Brian Arterburn makes a triumphant return to Wichita Wichita police Officer Brian Arterburn arrived home to Wichita after having spent months in rehab hospitals in Texas and Colorado. Arterburn was seriously injured in February when a man fleeing police in an SUV ran him over. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/Nov. 29, 2017) Wichita police Officer Brian Arterburn arrived home to Wichita after having spent months in rehab hospitals in Texas and Colorado. Arterburn was seriously injured in February when a man fleeing police in an SUV ran him over. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/Nov. 29, 2017) theying@wichitaeagle.com

