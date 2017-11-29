Building evacuated because of fire

Employees of a building in the 1400 block of North Barwise were evacuated at around 9 a.m. Wednesday because of a fire inside a tank filled with soybean oil.
Crews from the Wichita Fire Department quickly got the fire under control and began working to ventilate smoke from the building.
BLDG FIRE W/ HAZ-MAT | 1417 N Barwise Ave | FTO has nothing showing | E1 adv tank of soy bean oil on fire inside building | E1 fire attack, TK1 search, FTO I/C, HM10 Haz-Mar group, BAT2 safety, FTO I/C |— WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) November 29, 2017
North Barwise is west of I-135 and just north of East 13th, which was shut down while crews worked, according to scanner traffic.
The building part of Cargill Inc. Soybean Processing and Oil Refining.
Building fire 1400 blk N Barwise Ave. Avoid the area of 13th/Mosley. #ictfire #icttraffic— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) November 29, 2017
