Building evacuated because of fire

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

November 29, 2017 09:19 AM

UPDATED November 29, 2017 09:35 AM

Employees of a building in the 1400 block of North Barwise were evacuated at around 9 a.m. Wednesday because of a fire inside a tank filled with soybean oil.

Crews from the Wichita Fire Department quickly got the fire under control and began working to ventilate smoke from the building.

North Barwise is west of I-135 and just north of East 13th, which was shut down while crews worked, according to scanner traffic.

The building part of Cargill Inc. Soybean Processing and Oil Refining.

