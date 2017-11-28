More Videos

  • Injured police officer bounces back from setbacks

    After a tough few months, Officer Brian Arterburn’s condition is starting to improve again. (Courtesy of Wichita Police Department/Aug. 18, 2017)

After a tough few months, Officer Brian Arterburn's condition is starting to improve again. (Courtesy of Wichita Police Department/Aug. 18, 2017)
After a tough few months, Officer Brian Arterburn’s condition is starting to improve again. (Courtesy of Wichita Police Department/Aug. 18, 2017)

Local

Wichita officer run over in February well enough to return home

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

November 28, 2017 10:09 PM

UPDATED November 29, 2017 08:33 AM

Brian Arterburn is coming home to Wichita.

The Wichita police officer who was critically injured in February when he was run over by a man fleeing police in a stolen SUV is being released from a rehabilitation hospital in Texas.

Arterburn’s release was announced Tuesday night on a Facebook page dedicated to updates on his recovery.

“Brian’s wife let everyone know today that BRIAN IS COMING HOME THIS WEEK!” part of the post said.

A public celebration is planned at some point, though no details have been set yet.

Unconscious for several days after he was hit, Arterburn underwent multiple surgeries. He started breathing on his own in late February and then graduated to walking on his own. He made rapid progress after being transferred to a rehabilitation center in Texas and will continue his recovery in Wichita.

“Your prayers have helped get him this far so don’t stop!” the Facebook post reads. “Woo Hoo the Miracle Superman and his WonderWoman Wife are coming home!!!”

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

