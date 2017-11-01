Robert J. Dole VA breaks ground on new facility

In 18 months, the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center expects to have a new facility: 13,500 square feet including two new operating rooms and expanded sterile processing space.
“We see a significant number of veterans, but we’re also in a growth initiative,” said Rick Ament, director of the center. “We are trying to add 20 percent volume to our capacity. To do that we have to have the square footage. … It’s not just growing the square footage, it’s growing the square footage with today’s technology.”
A groundbreaking was held for the new building Wednesday.
Sterile processing is the area that processes, sterilizes and packages surgical instruments for the next operation. Currently, the sterile processing service has about 2,500 square feet of space, making it “very cramped,” said Norm Forbes, associate director of patient care.
The new operating rooms also reflect the increasing number of procedures the center does.
“It’s incredibly exciting that now we’re going to have this state-of-the-art facility to match the state-of-the-art care that we already get,” Forbes said.
The project is expected to cost $8.2 million.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
Comments