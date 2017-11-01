Hospital staff of the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center applaud speakers Wednesday during a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion that will provide more operating rooms, logistics, and a sterile processing service. (Nov. 1, 2017)
Hospital staff of the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center applaud speakers Wednesday during a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion that will provide more operating rooms, logistics, and a sterile processing service. (Nov. 1, 2017) Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle
Hospital staff of the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center applaud speakers Wednesday during a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion that will provide more operating rooms, logistics, and a sterile processing service. (Nov. 1, 2017) Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

Local

Robert J. Dole VA breaks ground on new facility

By Katherine Burgess

kburgess@wichitaeagle.com

November 01, 2017 5:01 PM

In 18 months, the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center expects to have a new facility: 13,500 square feet including two new operating rooms and expanded sterile processing space.

“We see a significant number of veterans, but we’re also in a growth initiative,” said Rick Ament, director of the center. “We are trying to add 20 percent volume to our capacity. To do that we have to have the square footage. … It’s not just growing the square footage, it’s growing the square footage with today’s technology.”

A groundbreaking was held for the new building Wednesday.

Sterile processing is the area that processes, sterilizes and packages surgical instruments for the next operation. Currently, the sterile processing service has about 2,500 square feet of space, making it “very cramped,” said Norm Forbes, associate director of patient care.

The new operating rooms also reflect the increasing number of procedures the center does.

“It’s incredibly exciting that now we’re going to have this state-of-the-art facility to match the state-of-the-art care that we already get,” Forbes said.

The project is expected to cost $8.2 million.

Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police briefing after active shooter call

    Representatives from the Wichita Police Department and Goodwill Industries give a briefing after a 911 call caused the evacuation and search of a building on North Webb Road Wednesday morning. (Nov. 1, 2017)

Police briefing after active shooter call

Police briefing after active shooter call 7:49

Police briefing after active shooter call
Fire destroys east Wichita restaurant 0:51

Fire destroys east Wichita restaurant
Author John Grisham gives advice to aspiring writers 2:32

Author John Grisham gives advice to aspiring writers

View More Video