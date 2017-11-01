Grant sets Kansas African American Museum in new directions

The Kansas African American Museum has received a $25,000 boost to help develop a five-year strategic plan.
The museum announced Tuesday that the Kansas Health Foundation has given a capacity building grant to help fund board training, a strategic plan that will help establish an endowment, boost exhibits and perhaps even help provide a start in finding a new location for the museum, according to Mark McCormick, the museum’s executive director.
The museum received word about the grant on Oct. 18, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the museum.
