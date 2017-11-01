Author of transgender book for kids will speak at WSU

The author of a book about a transgender child that is at the center of a debate in local school libraries will speak at Wichita State University on Thursday.
Alex Gino, whose novel, “George,” is a nominee for this year’s William Allen White Children’s Book Award, will read from the book, answer questions and sign books at the Campus Activities Center Theater at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The event, co-sponsored by the WSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Wichita chapter of GLSEN, is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday morning, Gino tweeted a smiling photo from an airport terminal: “On my way to Wichita!” The tweet included the hashtags “#GoAheadCensorMe” and “#ThisQueerShowsUp.”
“George,” published in 2015, is a middle-grade novel about a transgender girl who doesn’t know how to tell her family and friends. George, who identifies as Melissa, decides to try out for the part of Charlotte in her school’s production of “Charlotte’s Web” in hopes of helping others see her the way she sees herself.
Earlier this year, the library supervisor for Wichita public schools decided “George” included references that are not appropriate for young children, so the district did not include it in a set of William Allen White master list titles provided to every elementary school.
On my way to Wichita! See you at WSU tomorrow night! @GLSENgw @SuzanneTobias #GoAheadCensorMe #ThisQueerShowsUp pic.twitter.com/u0KYVdj7sJ— Alex Gino (@lxgino) November 1, 2017
Prompted by the controversy, Gino donated more than 50 copies of the book to GLSEN, an organization that advocates on behalf of LGBTQ students, which has helped distribute them to some school libraries.
Brad Thomison, LGBTQ coordinator for WSU’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, said Gino’s visit provides a chance for Wichita residents to engage with the author about a timely and controversial topic.
“Our hope is to clear up some misconceptions and give people a chance to learn more, directly from the source,” he said.
Thomison’s position was established in September, he said, to “provide educational resources as well as support for students, and to give another way for the community to connect with the university.
“This type of programming … is an example of what we want to bring” to campus, he said.
Gino also is scheduled to visit with students in Wichita, including a meeting of the Gay Straight Alliance at East High School.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
Comments