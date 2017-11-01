Wichita police searching for missing adult

Wichita police are looking for a missing 26-year-old man.
Joshua Shelburn was last seen at a Paradigm Services facility in the 300 block of North Wabash at around noon Sunday.
He currently lives at a Paradigm Group home in the 1300 block of North Perth. Shelburn is diagnosed with Prader-Willi syndrome, police said.
He was last seen wearing a brown camouflage colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, brown boots and was carrying a green or black backpack with rope draw strings. He also has a tattoo of “Shelburn” on his left tricep.
According to the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association, the genetic disorder affects cognitive function, behavior, appetite, growth and metabolism. It can affect someone’s ability to feel full and leads to excessive eating.
If you know where Shelburn is or if you’ve seen him, police ask that you call 911 immediately.
