Shelburn
Shelburn Wichita Police Department Courtesy photo
Shelburn Wichita Police Department Courtesy photo

Local

Wichita police searching for missing adult

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

November 01, 2017 6:18 AM

Wichita police are looking for a missing 26-year-old man.

Joshua Shelburn was last seen at a Paradigm Services facility in the 300 block of North Wabash at around noon Sunday.

He currently lives at a Paradigm Group home in the 1300 block of North Perth. Shelburn is diagnosed with Prader-Willi syndrome, police said.

He was last seen wearing a brown camouflage colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, brown boots and was carrying a green or black backpack with rope draw strings. He also has a tattoo of “Shelburn” on his left tricep.

According to the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association, the genetic disorder affects cognitive function, behavior, appetite, growth and metabolism. It can affect someone’s ability to feel full and leads to excessive eating.

If you know where Shelburn is or if you’ve seen him, police ask that you call 911 immediately.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fire destroys east Wichita restaurant

    An early morning fire that destroyed Petra is being investigated. The restaurant is near 21st and Woodlawn. (Nichole Manna/The Wichita Eagle/Nov. 1, 2017)

Fire destroys east Wichita restaurant

Fire destroys east Wichita restaurant 0:51

Fire destroys east Wichita restaurant
Author John Grisham gives advice to aspiring writers 2:32

Author John Grisham gives advice to aspiring writers
Wichita bands perform national anthem 1:35

Wichita bands perform national anthem

View More Video