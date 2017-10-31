.
. File photo Wichita Eagle
. File photo Wichita Eagle

Local

Driver goes airborne, strikes Spangles sign in north Topeka

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 31, 2017 4:15 PM

The driver of a black Nissan Titan truck lost control near a Spangles in Topeka, causing him to collide into a Spangles fast-food sign worth about $2,000.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Bryce Whelpley told WIBW News that the crash occurred about 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31 in front of the Spangles at 635 NW Highway 24.

The driver was headed east, but lost control as he approached NW Tyler Street, WIBW reports.

“The truck went airborne basically vaulted off of Tyler Street and struck the Spangles sign,” Whelpley said. “Debris from the sign struck a parked vehicle.”

The driver received minor injuries, his truck’s passenger side door and front fender were torn off and Highway 24 was closed for more than an hour.

It is not yet known what caused the driver to lose control. A light dusting of snow is not believed to be a contributing factor.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Wichita bands perform national anthem

    Marching bands from seven Wichita high schools kicked off Band-o-Rama 2017 with a collective performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at South High's Carpenter Stadium on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

Wichita bands perform national anthem

Wichita bands perform national anthem 1:35

Wichita bands perform national anthem
Meet Penny: A canine candidate of the Joy of Voting project 0:42

Meet Penny: A canine candidate of the Joy of Voting project
Meet Snooper: A canine candidate of the Joy of Voting project 0:36

Meet Snooper: A canine candidate of the Joy of Voting project

View More Video