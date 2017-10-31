Driver goes airborne, strikes Spangles sign in north Topeka

The driver of a black Nissan Titan truck lost control near a Spangles in Topeka, causing him to collide into a Spangles fast-food sign worth about $2,000.
Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Bryce Whelpley told WIBW News that the crash occurred about 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31 in front of the Spangles at 635 NW Highway 24.
The driver was headed east, but lost control as he approached NW Tyler Street, WIBW reports.
“The truck went airborne basically vaulted off of Tyler Street and struck the Spangles sign,” Whelpley said. “Debris from the sign struck a parked vehicle.”
The driver received minor injuries, his truck’s passenger side door and front fender were torn off and Highway 24 was closed for more than an hour.
It is not yet known what caused the driver to lose control. A light dusting of snow is not believed to be a contributing factor.
