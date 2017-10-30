19-year-old killed after truck lands in Kansas creek

A 19-year-old from Iowa died after a single-vehicle accident about four miles east of Phillipsburg in Phillips County on Friday evening.
Jacob P. Roos was westbound on U.S. 36 in a truck at about 5:30 p.m. He went left of the center and into a south ditch where he hit a guardrail, a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol says.
His truck continued westbound in the south ditch and hit a creek embankment before coming to rest in the bottom of the creek, the report says.
No one else was in the truck with Roos.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments