19-year-old killed after truck lands in Kansas creek

By Nichole Manna

October 30, 2017 6:46 AM

A 19-year-old from Iowa died after a single-vehicle accident about four miles east of Phillipsburg in Phillips County on Friday evening.

Jacob P. Roos was westbound on U.S. 36 in a truck at about 5:30 p.m. He went left of the center and into a south ditch where he hit a guardrail, a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol says.

His truck continued westbound in the south ditch and hit a creek embankment before coming to rest in the bottom of the creek, the report says.

No one else was in the truck with Roos.

