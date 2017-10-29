Local

Woman’s body found inside pickup truck

By Beccy Tanner



October 29, 2017 7:25 PM

Wichita police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old woman who was found dead Sunday morning inside a South Wichita pickup truck.

The pickup was parked in the 1400 block of S. Topeka.

Her body was found at 8 a.m. Sunday, according to Officer Charley Davidson, Public Relations Unit with the Wichita Police Department. A 37-year-old man reported locating the woman inside the pickup.

The woman was unresponsive and pronounced dead.

Police are asking for information about the case. If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

