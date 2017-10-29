Wichitan David Anderson worked hard at serving and including others

David J. Anderson went about life doing good things, quietly.
“He had this mantra that was his way of going through life, ‘Do a job great or small, do it well or not at all,’ ” said his son, Bradley Anderson. “We all grew up watching this work ethic.”
Mr. Anderson, president of Dealers Leasing, past mayor and city council member of Eastborough and former president of the downtown Rotary, died Thursday. He was 74.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at City Life Church, 216 E. 2nd Street.
He was born in Wichita on April 22, 1943. Mr. Anderson was a 1961 graduate of West High School and, in 1968, received his bachelors in business administration from Wichita State University.
“I grew up watching him going to the office on Saturday mornings and on Saturday afternoons, cleaning the garage, pool and doing maintenance around the house and yard work,” Bradley Anderson said. “The only times he would really sit down was when he was watching my brother or me swim, play football, baseball, tennis or golf.”
His priorities were family, work and WSU.
Mr. Anderson’s company, Dealers Leasing, was nearly 60 years old. It was originally Bob Moore Leasing. And, when Mr. Anderson became president of the company in 1969, he bought and ran the company for 45 years. His son, David Urban, bought the company in 2012 and changed the name to Lease Finance Partners.
“It spanned decades because of my dad and his ability to run the company with integrity and honesty,” Urban said. “It was a real cornerstone of a good business.”
Mr. Anderson believed in helping others.
During the holiday season, he would stand in the cold and ring the Salvation Army bell.
He would donate more than 10 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross.
He served on all the major civic organizations and groups, including the downtown Rotary club, and was past president of the Wichita Swim Club, Wichita Wagonmasters and was president of WSU’s Alpha Kappa Psi. In 2001, he received the Alumni Recognition award and was a President’s Club Life Member as well as a Society of 1895 member.
“He never overtly spoke of giving service,” Bradley Anderson said. “He never said, ‘Hey, I think it is important to be of service.’ For whatever reason, my dad had a gift. He was blessed. He took advantage of opportunities and he understood he was blessed and made sure he spent time giving back to the community he loved.”
One of his best friends, Bill McAdoo said his friend was “a good man.”
“He always made sure everybody was included,” McAdoo said. “He was just a good family man.”
Mr. Anderson was an avid WSU sports fan. He was a basketball and baseball season ticket holder.
“He had a moral code about him that even when it came to giving blood, it was ‘Why shouldn’t I give it?’ ” Bradley Anderson said. “My dad taught me that one’s integrity is the single most important thing you have control over. Are you going to be honest? Are you willing to get outside yourself and are you open-minded enough to look at the world differently?”
Mr. Anderson is survived by his wife, Susan (Wolf) Anderson; sons, David Urban (wife Joanie), Bradley Anderson; and grandchildren, Michael Rost of Denver, Jack and Annie Urban, Lawrence, Abigail and Lucille Anderson, Wichita.
Memorial donations can be made to the David J. Anderson Memorial Fund at the Wichita State University Foundation, 1845 Fairmount St., Wichita, KS 67260-0002 or the American Lung Association, 8400 W. 110th St., Suite 130, Overland Park, KS 66210.
